Teck's coal shipments could be hurt by Westshore strike, analyst says

Dec. 17, 2020 3:47 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Talks to avert a shutdown of the Westshore Terminals coal export terminal on Canada's west coast continue after a union notice said strike action could begin this weekend.
  • Westshore Terminals says it has been in negotiations with the union for several months over a new collective agreement after a previous agreement and two others expired Jan. 31, but a strike would result in the complete suspension of operations.
  • Westshore is a critical shipping port for Teck Resources' (TECK -0.7%) coal volumes, and a strike could limit Teck's ability to ship and sell steelmaking coal, BMO analyst Jackie Przybylowski says.
  • Teck hopes to increase shipments of metallurgical coal to China next year to take advantage of curbs on Australian imports.
  • Teck agreed to ship 5M-7M metric tons/year through Westshore in a deal announced in August.
