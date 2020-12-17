Vuzix gains 5% after naming Envirotainer as latest company using smart glasses for remote training
Dec. 17, 2020 3:47 PM ETVuzix Corporation (VUZI)VUZIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announces that Envirotainer is using the augmented reality Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to conduct a remote training program.
- Envirotainer's fleet of 6,000 active temperature-controlled containers are being used to ship COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.
- "We experimented with other smart glasses in the past but with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic we quickly turned to Vuzix as a business partner to help solve operational challenges related to training our staff in the field," says Envirotainer COO Niklas Adamsson. "We look forward to expanding the use of AR smart glasses over time to support more extensive use cases."
- Press release.
- VUZI shares are up 5% to $6.67.
- Earlier this week, Vuzix announced that Plug Power was using its smart glasses for remote training.