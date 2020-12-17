National Storage Affiliates Trust adds Blue Sky Self Storage as a PRO

Dec. 17, 2020 4:12 PM ETNational Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)NSABy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) entered into definitive agreements to add Blue Sky Self Storage, a strategic partnership between Argus Professional Storage Management and GYS Development, as a Participating Regional Operator (PRO).
  • Blue Sky and its affiliates own and/or manage 150+ self storage facilities, primarily located across the western and southern U.S.
  • Management expects that Blue Sky's initial managed portfolio will consist of seven properties that will be acquired by NSA by the end of 1Q21.
  • The remaining properties in the Blue Sky portfolio will become part of NSA's growing captive pipeline as candidates for future acquisition.
