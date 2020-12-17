JBG SMITH appoints new officers to key post
Dec. 17, 2020 4:34 PM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)JBGSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- JBG SMITH (NYSE:JBGS) announces three executive appointments to its senior leadership team:
- Moina Banerjee to serve as CFO, George Xanders as CIO, and Carey Goldberg as chief human resource officer, each appointment is effective January 1, 2021.
“We are grateful to Steve for his incredible work building world-class teams handling our accounting, tax, and information technology functions since the formation of our public company. We are similarly thrilled to welcome Moina to her new position. Her extensive investment, finance, and portfolio management experience, combined with Steve’s expert guidance over the last four years, have more than prepared her for the CFO role.” said CEO Matt Kelly.