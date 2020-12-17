Allstate names its first ever Chief Sustainability Officer
Dec. 17, 2020 4:35 PM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) today announced that Susan L. Lees will become the company's first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer.
- EVP and General Counsel Rhonda Ferguson will take over Lees's previous roles as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the corporation.
- These changes are effective immediately.
- "Allstate has been a leader in sustainability and recently earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the third consecutive year. Under Susie’s focused leadership we will accelerate our progress.," Chair, President and CEO Tom Wilcon commented.
- Most recently, Ferguson served as EVP, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Union Pacific Railroad.