SolarWinds says breached Orion product now meets federal and state requirements
Dec. 17, 2020 4:39 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Last weekend, news broke that hackers tied to Russia compromised software of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to gain access to U.S. federal government networks.
- In a filing, SolarWinds discusses how it found out about and reacted to the breach. The company says that after a hotfix update on Tuesday night, the affected Orion platform "meets the US Federal and state agencies' requirements."
- SolarWinds says the vulnerability wasn't evident in the Orion products' source code but appears to have been inserted during the software build process.
- The company notes that the vulnerability has only been identified in updates to the Orion Platform products delivered between March and June 2020.
- Source: Regulatory filing.
- SolarWinds shares are up 1.8% AH to $17.92. Shares are down nearly 23% this week.
