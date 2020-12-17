SolarWinds says breached Orion product now meets federal and state requirements

  • Last weekend, news broke that hackers tied to Russia compromised software of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to gain access to U.S. federal government networks.
  • In a filing, SolarWinds discusses how it found out about and reacted to the breach. The company says that after a hotfix update on Tuesday night, the affected Orion platform "meets the US Federal and state agencies' requirements."
  • SolarWinds says the vulnerability wasn't evident in the Orion products' source code but appears to have been inserted during the software build process.
  • The company notes that the vulnerability has only been identified in updates to the Orion Platform products delivered between March and June 2020.
  • SolarWinds shares are up 1.8% AH to $17.92. Shares are down nearly 23% this week.
