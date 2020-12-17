Talos Energy prices upsized offering of $500M senior notes

  • Talos Production, subsidiary of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) prices an upsized offering of $500M in aggregate principal amount of new 12.00% second-priority senior secured notes due 2026.
  • Net proceeds from the offering to (i) fund the redemption of all of the outstanding 11.00% second-priority senior secured notes due 2022 issued by the Company and Talos Production Finance and (ii) pay any premiums, fees and expenses related to the Redemption and the issuance of the New Notes, remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • Offering expected to close on or about January 4, 2021.
