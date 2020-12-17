Cansortium extends $10M convertible notes
Dec. 17, 2020 4:59 PM ETCansortium Inc. (CNTMF)CNTMFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Cansortium (OTCQB:CNTMF) reaches an agreement with the holders of its February 2019 convertible notes to extend the maturity dates of the Notes to December 2022.
- Company previously announced in August 2020 amendments to the notes that extended the maturity dates to December 31, 2020, with an automatic extension to February 28, 2021 upon agreement by the majority noteholders.
- "The extension of the $10.0M convertible Notes is an important milestone, significantly improving the Company's balance sheet. Additionally, we are in advanced discussions with multiple investor groups to address our debt maturing in May 2021. Over the past year, the Special Committee has led the restructuring of the business of the Company, disposing non-U.S. assets and focusing on operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas and more than doubling monthly revenue." said Executive Chairman, Neal Hochberg.