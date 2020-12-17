Williams' deal with Chesapeake wins bankruptcy court approval
Dec. 17, 2020 5:08 PM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), CHKWMB, CHKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) says the U.S. bankruptcy court approved the global resolution it reached last month with Chesapeake Energy (OTCPK:CHKAQ) as part of the latter's Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring process.
- Williams received a $112M payment from Chesapeake related to all pre-petition and past due receivables associated with midstream expenses per the existing contracts.
- Also as part of the resolution, Chesapeake will not attempt to reject Williams' gathering agreements in the Eagle Ford, Marcellus or Mid-Con.
- Williams agrees to reduce its gathering fees in exchange for gaining ownership of part of Chesapeake's South Mansfield producing assets.
- Also, Chesapeake will enter into a long-term gas supply commitment of a minimum 100M dth/day and up to 150M dth/day for the Transco Regional Energy Access pipeline currently under development.
- Williams owns an impressive portfolio of assets, and the company has continued to invest in its long-term growth potential, The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.