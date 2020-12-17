Steelcase delayed shipments hurts Q3 top-line with guidance set below consensus, stock -7% AH
- Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) declines 7.37% post-market after the company's Q3 earnings report, where top-line misses consensus by $11.27M to $617.5M driven by the continued impact of COVID-19 and the temporary shutdown of the company's operations in response to the cyberattack in EMEA.
- The revenue decreased 35% Y/Y with ~6% attributable to the shipment delays associated with the temporary operations shutdown.
- By segment, the Americas revenue declined 40%, EMEA revenue declined by 20% and other category by 29%.
- Orders declined 39%, including the decline of 40% in China under other category.
- Gross margin declines 430bps Y/Y to 28.8%.
- Operating income: The Americas $13.8M (3Q19: $74.7M); EMEA -$3.7M (3Q19: $6.3M) Other category -$2.2M (3Q19: $3.3M, including $1.2M from the divested PolyVision).
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.07.
- The company ended the quarter with total liquidity, comprised of cash, cash equivalents and the cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance, of $652.1M. Total debt was $482.8M.
- Board declares $0.10/share quarterly dividend.
- At the end of the quarter, the company’s backlog of customer orders was $545M or 15% lower than the prior year and includes ~$60M of delayed shipments from Q3.
- Q4 2021 Outlook: GAAP EPS expected to be nearly breakeven including the projected operating expenses of between $180M and $185M. Revenue expected to be ~$650M, below the consensus of $684.53M;
- "With the early stages of vaccine deployment beginning, some customers are reactivating idled project opportunities so they will be ready to return to their offices next year," says president and CEO Jim Keane.
