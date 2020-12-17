Canada regulator sees end to Boeing 737 MAX flight ban in January
Dec. 17, 2020
- Canada expects to lift its flight ban on the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jetliner next month, the country's aviation regulator says, after it approved design changes to the grounded plane.
- Transport Canada says it expects to release its Canadian Airworthiness Directive in January 2021 to lay out which design changes need to be made.
- "It's possible that after January, once the planes have been modified and the pilots and everybody are trained on the procedures, we will allow the MAX to fly," Transport Minister Marc Garneau says.
- Transport Canada's plans follow earlier announcements by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration; attention now turns to China, the largest market for the MAX, which has not said when it will grant approval to resume flights.
- "To truly draw a line under the 737 MAX crisis, and to restore investor trust, Boeing may need a change of leadership," John Ebgle writes in a bearish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.