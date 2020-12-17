Eight Big Oil firms agree to 'energy transition principles'
- Eight energy majors announce an agreement to apply a common set of "energy transition principles" across their businesses, including a commitment to industry decarbonization, in an effort to combat climate change.
- U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) joins BP, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Eni (NYSE:E), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and Galp Energia (OTC:GLPEF, OTCPK:GLPEY) in pledging to apply six transition principles devised in collaboration with investor lobby group Climate Action 100+.
- The companies say they will work to reduce emissions from their own operations; publicly support the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement; work with governments to develop low-carbon energy systems; support carbon capture utilization and storage technology; provide greater transparency around climate change risks; and report trade association memberships and how they align with their climate goals.
- BP, Shell, Total, Occidental, Equinor and Repsol already have committed to a goal of net-zero emissions by at least 2050, while Eni has set a target of reducing net emissions by 80% by 2050.
- Occidental said last month it would seek to cut greenhouse gas emissions at its operations to net zero by 2040.