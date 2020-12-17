ArcelorMittal hikes prices again; European HRC hits nine-year high
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) reportedly has raised its Europe-wide hot-rolled coil and hot-dip galvanized coil offers to €700/ton and €800/ton, respectively, for April-May deliveries.
- The price hike continues the current rally in the European steel market, where HRC prices are now at a nine-year high, according to S&P Global Platts.
- The price increase marks ArcelorMittal's third in less than a month, amounting to a cumulative €150/ton jump; the company announced it was targeting €650/ton for European HRC on Dec. 4, helping propel the market higher.
- ArcelorMittal's recent price increases have been far more successful than those tabled over 2019, as buyers negotiating 2021 prices have been left with little room to maneuver, given the surging spot market and higher contract settlements with general industry participants.
- MT shares have surged 28% in December alone alongside soaring steel prices.