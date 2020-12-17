Nornickel should answer for May Arctic fuel spill, Putin says
Dec. 17, 2020 9:04 AM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)NILSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Russia's Pres. Putin says Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) should bear responsibility for the fuel spill at its power station in the Russian Arctic earlier this year.
- The spill released 21K tons of diesel fuel into rivers and subsoil from a fuel tank near the city of Norilsk.
- "The demands on Nornickel are very high," Putin said at his annual press conference. "One has to answer for what has been done."
- Nornickel updated its environmental investment plans and output growth strategy earlier this month, saying it will require more than $27B within the next 10 years, including $5.5B for environment projects.