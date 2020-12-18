Pfizer applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan
Dec. 17, 2020
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has applied to Japan's Ministry of Health for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, which is already being administered in the U.K. and the U.S.
- The pharmaceutical giant is the first supplier to seek formal approval in Japan and has already agreed to supply 120M doses, enough for 60M people.
- Japan hopes to have all of its residents vaccinated in H1 2021 and that the government would make every effort for proper arrangements to carry this out, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato prior to Pfizer’s announcement.
- Singapore and some other countries are also expected to follow the suit.
- However, concerns remain over the safety of the vaccine after two health care workers in the U.S. suffered an allergic reaction. Similar allergic reactions were also reported in Britain.