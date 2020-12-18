Asia-Pacific shares edge lower, BOJ holds interest rates

Dec. 18, 2020 12:30 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan -0.26%. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced a six-month extension of its special program aimed at easing corporate financing pressures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Meanwhile, the BOJ kept unchanged its target for short-term interest rate at -0.1% and for 10-year bond yields around 0%.
  • Rising coronavirus cases in certain parts of the region also weighed on investor sentiment. Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert level to the highest of four stages as the number of new cases spiked to a record daily high of 822.
  • In addition, Pfizer applied for its COVID-19 vaccine approval in Japan.
  • China -0.34%.
  • Hong Kong -0.93%.
  • Australia -1.20%.
  • Oil prices edged lower as soaring COVID-19 cases weigh on fuel demand. Brent crude futures down 0.25% to $51.37/barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.1% to $48.31/barrel.
  • U.S. lawmakers continue to battle over a $900B economic stimulus package.
  • A bipartisan U.S. stimulus deal “appears to be close at hand,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, but will probably require work over the weekend to get through Congress.
  • Overnight on Thursday, Wall Street saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting intraday and closing records, while the Dow Jones posted its highest-ever closing level.
  • The S&P 500 gained 0.52% while Nasdaq Composite rose 0.84%. The Dow Jones advanced 0.49% to close at 30,301.79.
  • Bitcoin breached $23,000 for the first time as more Wall Street names crowd into the world’s largest digital currency up 220% this year.
  • The Japanese yen traded at 103.39 per dollar, having seen levels above 103.8 against the greenback previously, following BOJ’s announcement.
  • U.S. stock futures are trading lower. Dow Jones -0.39%; Nasdaq -0.31%; S&P 500 -0.31%.
