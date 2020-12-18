Fed stress tests to decide whether bank dividend/buyback curbs continue into 2021
- The Federal Reserve comes out with its latest round of bank stress tests today, which look out how well U.S. lenders can handle fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
- Previous results released in the summer found that banks could weather heavy capital losses, though the Fed is running another set of tests this year given the severity of the economic slump.
- Among those analyzing the scorecard are bank investors, given the constraints imposed on buybacks and dividends since June to preserve cash for lending during the pandemic.
- The new assessment will determine if the Fed will keep the restrictions in place, though many analysts expect them to remain until the second half of 2021.
- Differentiation is also a possibility. Healthier banks are likely to argue they should have more discretion in what they pay out, especially given the detailed "stress capital buffer" approach vs. the old pass/fail ratings. For example, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has made this a strong point after logging a record year in terms of earnings and excess capital.
