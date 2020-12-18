Nano One signs cathode evaluation agreement with major global automotive company
Dec. 18, 2020 5:23 AM ETNano One Materials Corp. (NNOMF)NNOMFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF) has entered into a cathode evaluation and benchmark agreement with an American based multinational auto manufacturer to jointly evaluate Nano One's cathode materials for automotive lithium ion batteries.
- Financial compensation towards the project is undisclosed.
- "The goal of this project is to evaluate the performance and commercial benefit of Nano One's patented One-Pot process for nickel rich and cobalt free cathode materials in electric vehicle applications," said Ms. Hamutal Ben Bassat, VP of Business Development for Nano One. "This agreement formalizes efforts that began earlier this year and aligns Nano One with its second major automotive company. These are formative steps in developing a long term relationship. We are confident that given economic viability it will lead to commercial opportunities and strategies to integrate Nano One's technologies into the electric vehicle value chain."
- CEO comment: "We have added a major global EV leader to our pipeline of opportunities and we aim to develop this relationship into a long term commercial arrangement. We are well positioned with many strategic opportunities and we have the momentum, core competency and working capital to execute on our business plans."