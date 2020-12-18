Pintec Technology to jointly develop fintech solutions with China Mobile Communications's subsidiary
Dec. 18, 2020 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) By: Meghavi Singh
- Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and China Mobile Communications' (CMCC) subsidiary Aspire Holdings to jointly develop advanced fintech solutions, leveraging Pintec's big data analytics and AI technology capabilities.
- Aspire Holdings is one of the earliest pioneers to launch mobile data services and has been actively facilitating CMCC in exploring and expanding businesses in the areas such as IT, ICT and the Internet.
- Aspire commented, Pintec's technological capabilities include big data product design, credit risk modeling, operation and risk management, as well as system development and implementation which suits Aspire's needs and complements the leading ICT capabilities in this area.
- "We have accumulated in-depth experience in enabling our partners with end-to-end digital financial services, and are well positioned to enable Aspire with its transformation towards integrating financial services into its businesses and drive digital growth in the 5G era. By joining hands with Aspire, we also hope to explore more business opportunities to ride the wave of digital revolution," says Dr. Victor Huike Li, chief executive officer of Pintec.
- Shares are up 4.2% PM.