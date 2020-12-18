EU set to rollout COVID-19 vaccine from December 27 - NYT
Dec. 18, 2020 By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, kicked off vaccination campaign in European Union against coronavirus, stating the first inoculations will begin on December 27, 28 and 29, New York Times reported.
- The rollout will depend on authorization by the EMA, which plans to approve the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) jab on Monday, a Commission spokesman said.
- He added that the Commission would seal the approval within 48 hours and that the vaccines would be distributed to member states beginning on Dec. 26.
- The meeting on vaccine was brought forward from Dec. 29 to Dec. 21 after inoculations already began in the U.K. and U.S.
- The agency also said that it would bring forward the meeting date to decide on Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine authorization to Jan. 6, from the originally scheduled date of Jan. 12.
- Yesterday, FDA panel endorsed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.