Cyber Monday, a clear winner of big 3 shopping days - Comscore
Dec. 18, 2020 6:57 AM ETcomScore, Inc. (SCOR)SCORBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Surge in online shopping this holiday season reached record levels in 2020.
- Total online consumer spending exceeded $22B, an increase of 25% Y/Y as per ongoing research from Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR).
- Of the 'Big 3' shopping days, Cyber Monday saw the highest spend of $9.81B, an increase of 24% Y/Y; Thanksgiving +28% Y/Y to $4.94B and Black Friday +26% Y/Y to $7.34B.
- 45% of Thanksgiving digital spending was mobile, up from 40% in 2019, Black Friday mobile spend share jumped to 42%, an increase from 2019's 37%.
- A quick look at total spending each day and growth Y/Y: