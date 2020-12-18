SEACOR Marine Holdings, CMB strike deal for Windcat Workboats Holdings

Dec. 18, 2020 7:09 AM ETSEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI)SMHIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) and Compagnie Maritime Belge, a Belgium-based, diversified shipping and logistics group announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of the SMHI entered into a binding definitive sale and purchase agreement to sell Windcat Workboats Holdings (Windcat) and its crew transfer vessel (CTV) business to CMB.
  • Upon closure of the sale transaction, CMB will pay SEACOR Marine £32.8M in cash, and assume all of ~£20.4M of debt outstanding under Windcat’s existing revolving credit facility.
  • Windcat is a leading offshore wind support vessel provider in Europe, and owns and operates, directly or through its joint ventures, a fleet of 46 CTVs in the European offshore wind sector.
  • The existing Windcat management team will continue to lead the company after the completion of the transaction.
  • The transaction is expected to close on or prior to January 12, 2021.
  • Shares are up 18.14% PM.
