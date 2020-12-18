Darden Restaurants falls 2% after posting mixed results for FQ2, soft guidance
Dec. 18, 2020 7:21 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)DRIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports same restaurant sales fell 20.6% in FQ2 vs. -18.3% consensus. The Olive Garden business saw a 19.9% decline during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $206.0M vs. $2077.3M consensus.
- The percentage of restaurants open with at least limited dining room capacity for the entire week fell to 75.4% for the week ending December 13 after being at 92.0% for the week ending November 8.
- "I was pleased with our ability to once again deliver strong profitability in an unpredictable sales environment," notes CEO Gene Lee.
- Looking ahead, Darden expects FQ3 revenue of 65% to 70% of last year's level ($1.53B to $1.64B vs. $2.00B consensus). EPS of $0.50 to $0.75 is anticipated vs. $1.34 consensus. The company also reiterates its full year outlook for 35 to 40 net new restaurants and total capital spending of $250M to $300M
- Shares of Darden are down 1.79% in premarket trading to $116.50.
- More details on the mixed quarter for Darden Restaurants and information on the dividend hike.