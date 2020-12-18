Winnebago's stock shines on earnings beat
Dec. 18, 2020 7:22 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)WGOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) reports sales growth of ~35% in FQ1, due to strong end consumer demand.
- Towable revenue grew 33.3% to $454.9M, driven by strong continued end consumer demand for Grand Design and Winnebago product lines. Backlog increased 313.4% to 29,659 units.
- Motorhome revenue rose 42.7% to $322.4M, driven by the addition of Newmar and strong Winnebago Class B products. Backlog increased 402.4% to 13,217 units.
- Gross profit margin improved 390 bps to 17.3%, driven by operating leverage, motorhome segment productivity initiatives and lower discounts and allowances.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 112.4% to $89.3M.
- Operating income up 255.8% and net income expanded 308.2% for the quarter.
- CEO update: "Throughout the remainder of Fiscal Year 2021, Winnebago Industries will be focused on building upon our market momentum, and doing good in the social arena as well. We are confident that the favorable industry dynamics in the RV and marine markets and the unique appeal of our innovative products will continue to drive market share gains and strong financial results."
- At the end of the quarter, the company had total outstanding debt of $516.5M and working capital of $475M.
- Shares are up 4.13% premarket.
- Previously: Winnebago EPS beats by $0.68, beats on revenue (Dec. 18)