Unilever to return to social media advertising
Dec. 18, 2020 7:43 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL), UNUN, ULBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Unilever (UN, UL) plans to start advertising again on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in the U.S. after pausing campaigns in June due to divisiveness and hate speech on the platforms into the U.S. election period.
- Advertising is expected to start next month, although the company says it will continue to scrutinize the platforms in the post-election period on a performance basis as well.
- "We will closely assess the platforms' deliverables against their timelines and commitments, as well as polarization in the social media news feed environment post-election as the year progresses," says the company.
