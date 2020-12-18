Univar inks distribution pact with Gelymar
Dec. 18, 2020 7:51 AM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)UNVRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) signs an agreement with Gelymar, a textural solution leader for the food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries to distribute a portfolio of carrageenan products into the food and pharmaceutical industries in the United States and Canada.
- The Gelymar product range further expands Univar Solutions comprehensive offering of texturizing solutions across regions in North America.
- The agreement will cover a wide range of products including the Carra Lact, Carra Gel, and Carra Sol lines. Carrageenan products are used in food manufacturing to help improve texture, suspension, stability, gelling, mouthfeel, smoothness, and thickening.