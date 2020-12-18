Sonim to transfer Shenzhen manufacturing responsibilities to Unicair
Dec. 18, 2020 7:58 AM ETSonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM)SONMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) +1.7% PM, announced an agreement to move manufacturing of its XP3, XP5 and XP8 devices to China-based Unicair Communication Technology, the company's current printed circuit board assembly vendor.
- Unicair produces 2M+ devices monthly, including Qualcomm-based smartphones and IoT devices.
- "This transition to Unicair integrates our manufacturing and quality processes while providing a fixed price of manufacturing for our devices rather than the variable costs and high overheads of the previous Sonim model," CEO Tom Wilkinson commented.
- Through the outsourced model, supply chain and lead time requirements will be shortened and the company will be able to secure good pricing on final assembly of key devices and expect to eliminate $450K+ per quarter of lease and personnel related cost of sales.
- Transition is expected to be complete by April 2021.