CNS Pharma to discuss IND approval and Phase 2 trial for berubicin today, shares up 77%
Dec. 18, 2020 8:16 AM ETCNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNSP)CNSPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) will host a conference call and live webcast today at 8:30 am ET to discuss its Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), and planned Phase 2 Berubicin clinical trial.
- By the end of the Q1 2021, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland.
- Yesterday, the FDA signed off CNSP's application for berubicin in brain cancer.
- Shares up 77% premarket.