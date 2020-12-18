Future FinTech forays into Indonesia market via Asiasens Investment acquisition; shares +10%

Dec. 18, 2020 8:27 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)FTFTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) +10.4% PM, entered into a share exchange agreement with Asen Maneuvre, organized under the laws of British Virgin Islands to acquire 70.59% of the equity interest of Asiasens Investment Holding, a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore.
  • Asiasens owns 85% equity interest of PT. Sens Tekonlogi Indonesia and it also controls PT Permata Techno Indonesia (PTI), which engages in an e-commerce business in Indonesia, through a variable interest entity structure but will change it to 100% equity ownership of PTI before the closing of this transaction.
  • "Asiasens team has extensive experience in financial technology and business development in Indonesia and we are excited to be able to enter into consumer financial and e-commerce business in Indonesia through this acquisition," CEO Mr. Shanchun Huang commented.
