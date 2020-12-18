Penn seen racing to triple digits off sports betting momentum
Dec. 18, 2020 8:34 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America says the launch and growth of sports betting in new states like Michigan, Virginia and Tennessee and potential legislative progress in others like New York, Ohio, Massachusetts and Connecticut provides an ongoing catalyst path and momentum in the sector.
- New York is the big one of course and BofA has plenty of thoughts on the upside from the Empire State.
- "Following Gov. Cuomo’s positive remarks at a press conference on Wednesday, hopes for OSB legalization in NY have surged. While retail sports betting is already legal in NY, Cuomo has historically been opposed to OSB and seen as a key roadblock, so this marks a significant change in tone for NY (the 4th most populous state). We think progress could start as early as Jan. to Apr., with the primary driver being the state’s $50B budget deficit... We estimate NY could be a $1.3-1.7B addressable market, and the largest potential state to legalize thus far. For other states: NY could trigger additional regional pressure for legalizations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, both of which are on the radar for 2022, along with Ohio which seems increasingly unlikely to pass in 2020."
- The momentum is enough for the firm to lift its price objective on Buy-rated Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to $101 from $85 and on Neutral-rated (NASDAQ:DKNG) to $60 from $55. The BofA team applies higher multiples to both Penn (13X 2022 EBITDAR estimate) and DraftKings (9.5X 2025 revenue estimate) to account for the long-term growth expectations.
- Shares of Penn are up 0.61% premarket to $92.00 (new high) and DraftKings is off 0.62% to $54.86.
