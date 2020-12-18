Arcadia Biosciences launches $8M direct equity offering, stock -18%
Dec. 18, 2020 9:13 AM ETArcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)RKDABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) announces direct offering of 2,618,658 common shares at a price of $3.055/share.
- The offering priced at-the-market also includes the issue of unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,618,658 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.00/share within five and one-half years to expiry.
- Arcadia intends to use the net proceeds to fund GoodWheat customer acquisition costs, including digital marketing programs, brand and retail channel development and general corporate costs.
- The offering is expected to close on Dec. 22, 2020.
- Stock down 18.09% premarket.