Arcadia Biosciences launches $8M direct equity offering, stock -18%

  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) announces direct offering of 2,618,658 common shares at a price of $3.055/share.
  • The offering priced at-the-market also includes the issue of unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,618,658 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.00/share within five and one-half years to expiry.
  • Arcadia intends to use the net proceeds to fund GoodWheat customer acquisition costs, including digital marketing programs, brand and retail channel development and general corporate costs.
  • The offering is expected to close on Dec. 22, 2020.
  • Stock down 18.09% premarket.
