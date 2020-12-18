Diana Shipping sells Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Oceanis; and inks a time charter contract for m/v New York
Dec. 18, 2020 9:16 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announces a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party, the 2001-built vessel “Oceanis”, for a sale price of $5.75M before commissions; delivery to the buyer expected by April 16, 2021.
- Company also announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited, Hong Kong, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v New York, for gross charter rate of $14,000 per day, for a period until minimum April 16, 2022 up to maximum June 30, 2022.
- This employment is anticipated to generate ~$6.57M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.