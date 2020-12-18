Nucor names new operations chief
Dec. 18, 2020 9:17 AM ETNucor Corporation (NUE)NUEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) announces that its BOD elected executive VP David A. Sumoski as COO, effective January 1, 2021.
- Mr. Sumoski, currently executive VP of Bar, Rebar Fabrication and Construction Services, joined Nucor in 1995 as an electrical supervisor at Nucor Steel Berkeley, later serving as maintenance manager.
- Additionally, K. Rex Query, President of Vulcraft/Verco Group, has been promoted to executive VP of Sheet and Tubular Products, Douglas J. Jellison, President of steel piling subsidiary, Skyline Steel has been promoted to executive VP responsible for The David J. Joseph company and logistics.
- Leon Topalian, President and CEO, commented, "I have known Dave since I began my career with Nucor at Nucor Steel Berkeley. He not only knows the Nucor culture, but I have watched him live it throughout his career. Dave is a leader known for his strategic thinking and passion for helping our teams generate exceptional results. I am excited to be working with Dave in his new capacity as we continue to take care of our Nucor families, customers and partners."