Portland General Q3 losses caused by 'ill conceived' trades, committee says

  • Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) says the special committee investigating Q3 losses concluded that "trades were ill conceived and revealed opportunities for improving the company's energy trading policies and practices."
  • PGE says energy trading positions resulting in the losses were short in the desert Southwest and California power markets and long in the Pacific Northwest power markets; due to the company's exposure to these positions, the energy portfolio realized significant losses, according to the committee review.
  • In response, PGE says it brought in additional experienced risk management personnel and replaced the Power Operations general manager with a new interim leader, and energy trading activity reporting has been improved to ensure greater visibility into portfolio risk.
  • The company will not pursue regulatory recovery, and customer prices will not be affected.
  • Portland General's attractive history and dividend are counteracted by multiple issues faced in 2020, Thomas Gagan writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.