Portland General Q3 losses caused by 'ill conceived' trades, committee says
Dec. 18, 2020 9:21 AM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)PORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) says the special committee investigating Q3 losses concluded that "trades were ill conceived and revealed opportunities for improving the company's energy trading policies and practices."
- PGE says energy trading positions resulting in the losses were short in the desert Southwest and California power markets and long in the Pacific Northwest power markets; due to the company's exposure to these positions, the energy portfolio realized significant losses, according to the committee review.
- In response, PGE says it brought in additional experienced risk management personnel and replaced the Power Operations general manager with a new interim leader, and energy trading activity reporting has been improved to ensure greater visibility into portfolio risk.
- The company will not pursue regulatory recovery, and customer prices will not be affected.
