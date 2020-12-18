Macy's rise 2% after Jefferies sees hot brands partnering with the old school chain

Dec. 18, 2020 9:24 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)MBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Jefferies turns positive on Macy's (M +1.4%) with an upgrade to a Buy rating after having the department store stock set at Hold.
  • The firm sees higher consumer discretionary spending in 2021 as a positive and thinks partnership opportunities could arrive.
  • "We believe forcing rotation from mature, low growth brands into a more growth-focused portfolio is a necessary catalyst and as a blue-sky scenario, Macy's becomes a desirable partner for hyper growth direct-to-consumer brands seeking to roll-out immersive boutique experiences."
  • Shares of Macy's are up 2.33% in premarket trading.
  • It is not just Macy's that caught the eye of the Jefferies desk this morning. Kohl's also landed an upgrade.
