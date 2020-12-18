Tenet sells Urgent Care Platform to FastMed
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) and FastMed Urgent Care announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which the latter will purchase the former's urgent care platform, which is operated under the CareSpot and MedPost brands and managed by Tenet's United Surgical Partners subsidiary.
- The transaction will add 87 CareSpot and MedPost centers, increasing patient access to FastMed's healthcare services in Arizona and Texas thereby enabling the company to expand into Florida and California where most of the acquired centers are located.
- Transaction expected to be completed in 1Q21.