Fintech SPAC Golden Falcon Acquisition kicks-off trading today after pricing $300M IPO

  • Golden Falcon Acquisition (GFXU) has priced its initial public offering of 30M units (25M units) at $10/unit.
  • Units to kick-off trading today on New York Stock Exchange.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant at $11.50/share.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 22, 2020.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M units.
  • The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the technology, media, telecommunications and fintech sectors that are headquartered in Europe, Israel, the Middle East or North America.
