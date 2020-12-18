Fintech SPAC Golden Falcon Acquisition kicks-off trading today after pricing $300M IPO
Dec. 18, 2020 9:26 AM ETGolden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Units (GFXU)GFXWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Golden Falcon Acquisition (GFXU) has priced its initial public offering of 30M units (25M units) at $10/unit.
- Units to kick-off trading today on New York Stock Exchange.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant at $11.50/share.
- Offering is expected to close on December 22, 2020.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 4.5M units.
- The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the technology, media, telecommunications and fintech sectors that are headquartered in Europe, Israel, the Middle East or North America.