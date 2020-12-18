CleanSpark earns 10 Bitcoins in one week after ATL Data acquisition
- For its recent acquisition of ATL Data Centre, CleanSpark (CLSK +4.5%) indicated that it expects to increase Bitcoin production while lowering total energy expense, thereby maximizing overall profitability.
- Post the acquisition, CleanSpark through ATL has earned ~10 Bitcoins while as of Dec.17, 2020, Bitcoin has traded as high as at $23,775, increasing from $18,279 on the day acquisition was completed.
- In this week, the company placed an order for 500 additional Bitcoin mining units to be deployed at the ATL location in Atlanta, GA; delivery scheduled for January last week.
- The company has installed an additional 38 new S19 ASICs in this week.
- "We are focused on successfully deploying renewable energy assets in digital currency mining, and CleanSpark anticipates upon implementation of its solutions that its total costs to mine at ATL will be among the lowest in the U.S.," CEO Zachary Bradford commented.