S&P 500 struggling for direction at record highs

Dec. 18, 2020 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, RTY, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • The broader market is seeing some early volatility as the market wraps up the last full trading week of the year.
  • The S&P (SP500) -0.1% remains above 3,700 with direction split. Five sectors are higher and six are lower.
  • Investors are on the lookout for more progress on a COVID relief deal, but so far it's looking like a weekend agreement is more likely.
  • Helping the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.1% is Tesla, with big swings anticipated ahead of its inclusion in the S&P.
  • Small-caps are bucking the trend, with the Russell 2000 (RTY) +1.3% hitting an all-time high.
  • Tesla is the only one of the Big Six megacaps moving higher.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is near the bottom of the sectors, again bucking the trend of higher oil prices as it continues to consolidate after a record run. WTI futures +1.2% are nearing $49/barrel.
  • Also in commodities, copper breached $8K/ton.

