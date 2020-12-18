Strong Winnebago numbers lift Thor Industries as well
Dec. 18, 2020 9:53 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), THOWGO, THOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Winnebago (WGO +4.4%) breaks higher after sailing past Q3 earnings expectations.
- Despite the solid numbers posted, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson is cautious on the RV stock in looking at a post-pandemic environment.
- "The beat was driven both by a stronger-than-expected top line and margins, as revenue rose 34.8% to $793.1M ($40.6M above consensus) on sales volume increases of 23.8% for Motorhomes and 34.1% for Towables. Gross margin expanded 390 bps to 17.3% (consensus = 14.4%). While WGO posted an extremely strong quarter with vaccines being distributed, we question the long-term sustainability of results and are reluctant to recommend purchase of the stock at these levels. We expect RV demand to cool as air travel gradually recovers. However, we continue to like WGO's exposure to lower-cost, higher-margin Towables such as travel trailers, fifth wheels, and folding campers."
- CFRA increases its price target on Winnebago to $65 off higher EPS estimates for 2021 and 2022.
- Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is up 3.05% in early trading after the strong print. That correlation with WGO was called out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch last week.