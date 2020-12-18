Tesla stock hits all-time high on last trading day before S&P 500 call-up

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 1.85% and carved out a new high of $684.75 earlier on the last trading day before the company's splashy debut on the S&P 500 Index.
  • Tesla will represent roughly 1% of S&P 500's market capitalization once trading starts on Monday, which has led to all kinds of speculation on the amount of institutional buying tailwinds for the stock.
  • "Clearly this is a key positive for shares and ultimately removes another question mark around the Tesla story going forward. With continued execution on the global EV story, we believe Tesla has a golden opportunity to capitalize on this transformational EV market opportunity for the next decade with China front and center. We have a $1,000 bull target with our base case $560," updates Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives on the development.
  • Improving cash flow at Tesla this year has underpinned some of the bullish sentiment on Tesla this year. Compare the balance sheet over time.
  • The company's financial upswing also prompted a ratings boost from S&P Global Ratings to put Tesla one step closer to an investment grade rating.
