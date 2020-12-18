Stock market slides after early quad-witching volatility

  • The S&P (SP500) -0.4% turns decidedly negative after some high-volume volatility due to the quadruple witching expiration of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options and single-stock futures.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% is also in the red, but losses are being held in check somewhat by a rise in Tesla, with demand for the shares as it enters the S&P 500 on Monday.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.5% is hampered by a drop in UnitedHealth, which has an outsize influence on the price-weighted average.
  • Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) is the only S&P sector in the green, while Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is in the basement.
  • Investors have an eye on COVID relief negotiations. Senate Majority Leaders Mitch McConnell says he's "even more optimistic now than I was last night that a bipartisan, bicameral framework for a major rescue package is very close at hand."
  • But GOP Senator Pat Toomey's move to ensure the Fed and Treasury can't restore pandemic lending facilities after they expire this year is a new stumbling block. Democrats are calling it an attempt to hamper the Biden administration from helping the economy.
  • Among active stocks, FedEx is the worst performer in the S&P after higher costs hit its bottom line.
