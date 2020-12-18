Team rallies on refinancing of new capital structure
Dec. 18, 2020 Team (TISI +16.6%)
- Team (TISI +16.6%) signed a new $250M senior secured term loan due 2026 led by Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund; concurrent with the signing of the term loan, TEAM executed a new $150M senior secured ABL credit facility due 2024 led by Citibank.
- Also, the company plans to retire its previous senior secured credit facility, including the revolving credit facility and the associated term loan.
- The company entered into separate, privately-negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2023 to repurchase ~$137M principal amount of the Convertible Notes for ~$136M.
- Post the repurchases, ~$93M principal amount of the convertible notes will remain outstanding.
- Convertible notes repurchases are expected to close on Dec. 22, 2020.
- Proceeds from the Term Loan and the ABL Credit Facility to be used for repaying in full the previous bank credit facility, fund the repurchase of a portion of its outstanding Convertible Notes, and for general corporate purposes.
- In connection with the term loan, the company issued to Atlantic Park a warrant to purchase up to 9.9% of the company's pro forma fully diluted shares of common stock at an exercise price of $7.75/share; warrant has a 7.5-year term.