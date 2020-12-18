Team rallies on refinancing of new capital structure

  • Team (TISI +16.6%) signed a new $250M senior secured term loan due 2026 led by Atlantic Park Strategic Capital Fund; concurrent with the signing of the term loan, TEAM executed a new $150M senior secured ABL credit facility due 2024 led by Citibank.
  • Also, the company plans to retire its previous senior secured credit facility, including the revolving credit facility and the associated term loan.
  • The company entered into separate, privately-negotiated transactions with certain holders of its existing 5.00% convertible senior notes due 2023 to repurchase ~$137M principal amount of the Convertible Notes for ~$136M.
  • Post the repurchases, ~$93M principal amount of the convertible notes will remain outstanding.
  • Convertible notes repurchases are expected to close on Dec. 22, 2020.
  • Proceeds from the Term Loan and the ABL Credit Facility to be used for repaying in full the previous bank credit facility, fund the repurchase of a portion of its outstanding Convertible Notes, and for general corporate purposes.
  • In connection with the term loan, the company issued to Atlantic Park a warrant to purchase up to 9.9% of the company's pro forma fully diluted shares of common stock at an exercise price of $7.75/share; warrant has a 7.5-year term.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.