Zoom brings back free calls for December holiday season
Dec. 18, 2020 11:47 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) will remove its time limits for free calls for the holiday season, which includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the end of Hannukah, Kwanza, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.
- Alphabet's Google Meet had already waived its 60-minute limit until March.
- Zoom shares are currently up 0.4% after some spikes and dips in early trading. The video conferencing company has been one of the strongest pandemic-related stocks this year with shares currently up 505% in the past year.
