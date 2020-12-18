Summit Midstream Partners announces revolving credit line amendment
Dec. 18, 2020 12:25 PM ETSummit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP)SMLPBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP +2.2%) has executed an amendment of its revolving credit facility, and reduced the commitments from $1.25B to $1.1B with elimination of $250M accordion feature. Other terms include
- Basket for the issuance of up to $400M of junior lien indebtedness.
- Revised restrictions on the Partnership's ability to use operating cash flow to repurchase junior debt and equity securities.
- Increased the total leverage covenant from 5.50x to 5.75x at all times going forward.
- Replaced the 3.75x senior secured leverage covenant with a new 3.50x first lien leverage covenant
- Restricted the Partnership's ability to resume distributions on preferred and common units.