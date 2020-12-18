Summit Midstream Partners announces revolving credit line amendment

  • Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP +2.2%) has executed an amendment of its revolving credit facility, and reduced the commitments from $1.25B to $1.1B with elimination of $250M accordion feature. Other terms include
  • Basket for the issuance of up to $400M of junior lien indebtedness.
  • Revised restrictions on the Partnership's ability to use operating cash flow to repurchase junior debt and equity securities.
  • Increased the total leverage covenant from 5.50x to 5.75x at all times going forward.
  • Replaced the 3.75x senior secured leverage covenant with a new 3.50x first lien leverage covenant
  • Restricted the Partnership's ability to resume distributions on preferred and common units.
