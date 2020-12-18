Auto heavyweights Volkswagen and Continental warn on chip shortages
Dec. 18, 2020 12:33 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), CTTAFVWAGY, CTTAFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says it will see a major production disruption in Q1 due to a shortage of semiconductors.
- Sources says the number of cars affected could be in the low six-digit range, which in turn could have ripple effect as the German automaker looks to take production to a higher level next year.
- Meanwhile, auto parts giant Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) also says it can't rule out production disruptions related to chip shortages.
- "Due to the usual long lead times in the semiconductor industry, the required additional volumes will only be available with a considerable delay... The potential bottlenecks will extend into 2021."
- Chip shortages have been a major topic in the tech sector over the last few months.