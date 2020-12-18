Auto heavyweights Volkswagen and Continental warn on chip shortages

Dec. 18, 2020 12:33 PM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), CTTAFVWAGY, CTTAFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says it will see a major production disruption in Q1 due to a shortage of semiconductors.
  • Sources says the number of cars affected could be in the low six-digit range, which in turn could have ripple effect as the German automaker looks to take production to a higher level next year.
  • Meanwhile, auto parts giant Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) also says it can't rule out production disruptions related to chip shortages.
  • "Due to the usual long lead times in the semiconductor industry, the required additional volumes will only be available with a considerable delay... The potential bottlenecks will extend into 2021."
  • Chip shortages have been a major topic in the tech sector over the last few months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.