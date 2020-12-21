Mortgage delinquencies continue to creep down in November
Dec. 21, 2020 1:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mortgage delinquencies improved for the sixth straight month in November, falling to 6.33% from 6.44% in October, according to Black Knight's "first look" at November 2020 month-end mortgage performance statistics.
- That brings the national delinquency rate down 1.5 percentage points from its peak of 7.8% in May; still, it's a full 3 pp above pre-pandemic levels.Source: Black Knight.
- Early-stage delinquencies (one or two payments past due) have declined to pre-pandemic levels, but seriously past-due (90+ days) mortgages remain 1.8M above pre-pandemic levels.
- Prepayments fell 11% from October's 16-year high, but with interest rates at record lows and refinance incentive at an all-time high, prepay activity is likely to stay elevated in coming months, Black Knight says.
- Foreclosure activity remains muted as widespread moratoriums remain in place.
- For the week ended Dec. 15, Black Knight said active mortgages in forbearance increased W/W, following the trend of mid-month upticks, but is likely to fall in early January as 550K forbearance plans are set to expire.