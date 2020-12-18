CrowdStrike surges as UBS sees SolarWinds breach tailwind; DDOG stock dips despite positive mention
Dec. 18, 2020 12:53 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)CRWD, PANW, DDOG, DTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor49 Comments
- UBS analyst Fatima Boolani says the SolarWinds breach that gave Russia-linked hackers access to U.S. federal governments, agencies, and companies "may be the tip of the iceberg of cyberattacks to come."
- The analyst names CrowdStrike (CRWD +8.5%) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW +4.9%) as two of the security names best positioned to pick up new customers in the wake of the headline-grabbing attacks.
- Boolani thinks cloud monitoring companies Datadog (DDOG -0.9%) and Dynatrace (DT +0.8%) "have a burgeoning play."
