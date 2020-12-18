CrowdStrike surges as UBS sees SolarWinds breach tailwind; DDOG stock dips despite positive mention

  • UBS analyst Fatima Boolani says the SolarWinds breach that gave Russia-linked hackers access to U.S. federal governments, agencies, and companies "may be the tip of the iceberg of cyberattacks to come."
  • The analyst names CrowdStrike (CRWD +8.5%) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW +4.9%) as two of the security names best positioned to pick up new customers in the wake of the headline-grabbing attacks.
  • Boolani thinks cloud monitoring companies Datadog (DDOG -0.9%) and Dynatrace (DT +0.8%) "have a burgeoning play."
  • Previously: FireEye, Fortinet lead cybersecurity gainers after Microsoft joined list of SolarWinds breach targets (Dec. 18 2020)
