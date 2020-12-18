Square upgraded to Neutral by Autonomous as Cash App, Seller justify stock price
Dec. 18, 2020
- Autonomous Research Craig Maurer upgrades Square (SQ +1.0%) to Neutral from Sell as the fintech's Cash App monetization and likely rebound in its Seller ecosystem justify the stock's current valuation.
- The Cash App "revealed itself to skeptics when fiscal stimulus injected 'Cash' into the ecosystem," Maurer wrote in a note to clients.
- Moreover, lending, the "most powerful lever of monetization in any banking offering," has yet to be pulled. Bitcoin, as well, is driving engagement, he said.
- Seller is likely to hit bottom during the winter, Maurer added.
- Adopting a more bullish view, The Abstract Investor calls Square a perpetual growth fintech machine that keeps adding product verticals and expanding its total addressable market.
