Square upgraded to Neutral by Autonomous as Cash App, Seller justify stock price

Dec. 18, 2020 12:58 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)SQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • Autonomous Research Craig Maurer upgrades Square (SQ +1.0%) to Neutral from Sell as the fintech's Cash App monetization and likely rebound in its Seller ecosystem justify the stock's current valuation.
  • The Cash App "revealed itself to skeptics when fiscal stimulus injected 'Cash' into the ecosystem," Maurer wrote in a note to clients.
  • Moreover, lending, the "most powerful lever of monetization in any banking offering," has yet to be pulled. Bitcoin, as well, is driving engagement, he said.
  • Seller is likely to hit bottom during the winter, Maurer added.
  • Adopting a more bullish view, The Abstract Investor calls Square a perpetual growth fintech machine that keeps adding product verticals and expanding its total addressable market.
  • See how Quant ratings, SA Authors and Wall Street analysts rank Square and its peers:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.