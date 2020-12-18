Unisys sees $150M non-cash, pre-tax charge from pension settlements

Dec. 18, 2020 1:03 PM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)UISBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Unisys (UIS +1.8%) says it has completed a lump-sum, cash-out offer for eligible former associates who have deferred vested benefits under the company's U.S. pension plans and have elected to receive the value of their entire pension benefit in a lump-sum payment.
  • The company is planning to reduce its overall gross pension liabilities and expects that this action will reduce annual administrative costs, including Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation premiums.
  • Approximately 3,500 eligible former Unisys associates who received the bulk lump-sum offer have accepted it, reducing the number of participants in the plans by ~6% and will receive lump-sum payments valued in total at ~$276M from the pension trust, reducing the plans' projected benefit obligation by slightly more than this amount by the end of 2020.
  • As discussed in its 3Q earnings call on October 27, the company anticipates that this action will result in a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax settlement charge of ~ $150M.
  • Unisys expects the lump-sum payments, which will come from the pension trust, to be made by the end of the year and there will be no impact on the company's cash position.
